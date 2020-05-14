The Northwest Conference has extended an invitation to Leipsic High School to join the conference.

NWC president and Lincolnview junior high/high school principal Brad Mendenhall confirmed that NWC administrators met Wednesday afternoon and voted unanimously to extend the official invitation to Leipsic.

Leipsic was one of five schools the NWC reached out to in sending letters to gauge interest if they may be interested in joining the conference, according to Mendenhall. Mendenhall declined to comment on who the other schools the NWC reached out to were.

Leipsic athletic director Gary Kreinbrink said the school received the letter of interest in early March.

Mendenhall said that the conference has not extended invitations to other schools, but “as far as expansion beyond that, we have had talks about potentially looking at that, but that’s definitely not decided. Nothing has been decided on whether we are going to expand or not expand.”

The Leipsic school board voted unanimously in Monday’s board of education meeting to leave the Blanchard Valley Conference after the 2021-22 season. A letter of withdrawal was sent from Leipsic to BVC schools Monday night regarding the decision.

In February, Paulding High School announced its intent to leave the NWC after the 2020-21 school year to join the Green Meadows Conference. Mendenhall said the NWC would like Leipsic to join starting with the 2021-22 school year, but the invitation is good for the following year as well.

Mendenhall said the NWC wanted to have a football playing member to replace Paulding, which is also a football-playing school.

The NWC is currently made up of nine schools: Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Convoy Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Paulding and Spencerville. Lincolnview is the only non-football school in the conference.