Traffic will be restricted on Allen Township 108, from Allen Township 229 to Allen Township 232, and on Allen Township 114, from Allen Township 229 to Allen Township 232 beginning Thursday afternoon, May 14, for pavement milling at intersections.
Traffic will be maintained, but motorists should use an alternate route and should use caution when traveling through the area.
The portion of Allen Township 108 will be closed on Friday, May 15, for road paving.
The portion of Allen Township 114 will be closed on Monday, May 18, for road paving.
The work is part of a $2.27 million joint paving project between Allen, Portage, Jackson, Eagle and Washington townships. The work will be paid by the Hancock County engineer’s office, using motor vehicle gas tax.
Portions of two Allen Township roads to be repaved
