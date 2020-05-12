Blanchard Valley Health System has lifted temporary restrictions on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the COVID-19 virus.

This decision was made after the release by Gov. Mike DeWine and the “Stay Safe Ohio Order.” Procedures will include outpatient surgeries, office-based health care services, outpatient diagnostic tests and outpatient imaging tests.

“COVID-19 has caused many patients to put their plans and health care needs on hold. This is great news that we can get back to performing procedures and providing our community with relief,” said Trevor Schmiedebusch, director of perioperative services, in a press release.

He added that the health system is following safety protocols and all guidelines provided by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.

Safety protocols put in place regarding care include, but are not limited to:

All individuals entering Blanchard Valley Health System facilities, including employees, will continue to be screened for a temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

All individuals entering Blanchard Valley Health System facilities will be asked to don a cloth mask. Patients may bring their own mask or may opt to wear one supplied by the health system.

All staff will wear surgical masks and protective eye wear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment, at all times when caring for patients.

Visitors will still be prohibited.

Six-foot social distances will be established in public areas such as waiting rooms.

Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.

Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from noninfectious patients.

In addition to the safety protocols, the health system remains prepared to cease nonessential procedures in the event a surge or peak of COVID-19 develops in the area.

To remain prepared, the health system will maintain a sufficient supply of PPE and other resources necessary to care for COVID-19 patients. The health system is still accepting donations of cloth masks and cleaning supplies. To make a donation, contact Marie Swaisgood, chief development officer of the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, at 419-429-6414. Dropoffs can be made Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or by scheduled appointment at 223 West Wallace S.

Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit with their appropriate ordering provider.