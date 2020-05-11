Findlay Mall will open its doors at 11 a.m. Tuesday, but will have some changes for shoppers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual store hours may vary and some merchants may have a delayed opening date.

In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, increased disinfecting and cleaning protocols are in place and hand sanitation stations are located within the center for shoppers.

All visitors will also be required to follow several guidelines to protect themselves and others:

Maintain social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Face coverings are highly recommended for use within the center and may be required by individual stores.

No unaccompanied minors under age 16 will be permitted. Parental escort is required.

Shoppers must adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

To help stop the spread and discourage congregation within the center, common area benches and tables have been removed and the public play area remains closed. Stroller rentals, wheelchairs and scooters will not be available at this time. Doors will not be unlocked early for mall walking, but walkers are welcome to use the mall during revised operating hours if social distancing practices are followed.

“Findlay mall is looking forward to safely welcoming back our guests and will continue to follow best practices based on the Stay Safe Ohio initiative,” the mall reported.