Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s first quarter was punctured by the COVID-19 pandemic, deflating sales and driving a loss of $12 million, the company reported today.

The loss translated to a 23 cents per diluted share for the January-March quarter.

Sales fell 14 percent from a year earlier to $532 million.

“Cooper’s priorities during this unprecedented time have continued to be the health and safety of our employees, responsibilities to our broader communities, and commitments to our customers as well as all other key stakeholders,” said Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “In response to the coronavirus, we temporarily shut down our manufacturing plants for various periods of time while we continued to operate our distribution centers around the world. At the same time, we took several actions to improve liquidity. As we have communicated over recent weeks, our China, U.S. and Serbia manufacturing plants are back in operation. These facilities will continue to ramp up as conditions improve. Meanwhile, our U.K. and Mexico facilities remain temporarily closed.”

“Overall, we believe Cooper is in a good position to benefit when the economy recovers,” Hughes said.