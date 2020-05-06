Just because there are fewer people traveling during the state-at-home orders imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic, doesn’t mean motorists can ignore the law.

As speeds have continued to increase with lower traffic volumes, troopers from the Findlay Highway Patrol Post conducted an aggressive driving speed enforcement initiative Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the patrol. The initiative, in conjunction with the highway patrol’s aviation unit, was done along Interstate 75 in Hancock County.

In one hour six vehicles were stopped and cited for speeds at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. The slowest speed cited was 91 miles per hour and the fastest was a juvenile driving at 108 miles per hour. Marijuana and two handguns were found in one vehicle that was stopped for going 104 miles per hour.

“We have seen speeds increase dramatically since the COVID-19 quarantine went into effect in March,” said Lt. Matt Crow, commander at the Findlay patrol post. “First and foremost the purpose of this enforcement initiative was to prevent serious injury and fatal traffic crashes due to extremely high speeds. Secondly, we wanted to remind drivers that just because the traffic volume has decreased, it is not a green light to drive recklessly.”

Troopers remind the public to be responsible when driving and to always wear a safety belt.