Mitec Powertrain, an auto parts maker, will be permanently closing its plant at 4000 Fostoria Ave. by the end of June, laying off 186 workers.
The closing is the result of business being transferred from Mitec’s largest customer to another supplier, who is moving production lines to Mexico and Canada, Mitec stated in a letter to the State Job and Family Services Department on April 29.
