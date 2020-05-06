CAREY — There will be no spring cleanup in Carey on May 15, as previously announced, according to a news release from village Administrator Nathan Curtis.
The village’s trash hauler, Rumpke Inc., notified the village this week company crews won’t be doing any large cleanups this spring.
The administration is working with the company to schedule a fall cleanup. A date will be announced when available.
