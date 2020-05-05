MPLX, the energy and logistics subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp., had a $2.72 billion loss for the first quarter, the company reported today.
The loss amounted to $2.60 per diluted unit in the January-March quarter.
Revenue declined by nearly 56 percent to $992 million.
Its natural gas processing segment sustained a $3.21 billion operating loss. Its logistics and storage segment increased operating profit by 5 percent to $723 million in the January-March quarter.
“COVID-19 has created an extraordinary set of circumstances and challenges across the country, impacting the personal and professional lives of many, as well as the demand for hydrocarbons that we transport through our logistics assets,” said Michael J. Hennigan, chief executive officer. “In this environment, we are taking proactive steps by reducing planned 2020 capital and operating expenses to offset the impacts from the related demand destruction, as well as potential impacts from the current commodity price environment on our Gathering and Processing business segment.”
