Marathon Petroleum Corp. sustained a $9.23 billion loss last quarter from COVID-19 economic fallout and a drop in oil prices, the company reported today.

The loss amounted to $14.25 per diluted share in the January-March quarter.

Revenue declined by 16 percent to $24.08 billion.

“Recent global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price tensions, have been disruptive to the personal and professional lives of many and significantly impacted demand for the transportation fuels we manufacture,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. “In addressing these challenges, first and foremost, we are focused on the health and safety of our employees, our customers, and the communities where we operate. We are grateful for everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic and are proud to do our part by contributing supplies to those affected by this crisis. These are unprecedented times, leading us to make prudent tactical changes for 2020. We believe these proactive steps will help maintain our financial strength, support our investment-grade credit rating, and enhance the through-cycle resiliency of our business.”