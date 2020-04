With unofficial results in, incumbent Sheriff Michael Heldman appears to be the winner of the Hancock County Sheriff’s race.

Results posted to the Hancock County Board of Elections website state that Heldman won 64.32% (7,565 votes) of the vote.

Challengers Tim Saltzman won 26.61% (3,130 votes) while Verl Warnimont won 7.53 % (886) of the vote.

Overall, 11,581 votes were cast.