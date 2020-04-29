Home New Update Ticker BVC levy passes with 70% of vote Advertisement || New Update TickerNews Updates BVC levy passes with 70% of vote By Review TImes - April 29, 2020 7 Tonight’s election results show the Blanchard Valley Center levy passing with almost 70 percent of the vote. A total of 11,766 votes were cast for the levy, and 4,758 votes against it. Tonight’s results are unofficial. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Update Ticker JFS levy passes New Update Ticker Bateson wins GOP nod for county commissioner New Update Ticker Findlay City Schools levy fails TRENDING Census work looks different this year April 28, 2020 Health chief confident in re-opening businesses April 28, 2020 St. Wendelin food pantry April 28, 2020