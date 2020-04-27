Hancock County now has 28 confirmed and nine probable cases of COVID-19, Hancock Public Health announced Monday.

The 23 females and 14 males range in age from 15 to 81 years old, with a median age of 46.

One Hancock County resident has died of complications of the virus and seven individuals, in addition to that person, have been hospitalized.

“Looking forward, the threat of the virus is not going to disappear on May 1 and life cannot quickly go back to how it was before,” the health department’s Twitter account stated Monday afternoon. “We see COVID-19 lasting through 2020 and we have to remain vigilant.”

Dr. Bill Kose, vice president of special projects at Blanchard Valley Health System, gave a brief update in a video the health department posted.

“We still have a very virulent virus that’s out there that’s very contagious. … That hasn’t changed,” Kose said.

He said until either 60% of the population has immunity or a vaccine is developed, it will continue to be important to socially distance, wash hands and wear masks.

“Wear masks in public, I think that’s really important,” Kose said.

Also on Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine outlined a plan for reopening Ohio that included allowing hospitals to offer elective surgeries again. Kose said Blanchard Valley’s surgeons have been reviewing cases to determine who might be appropriate cases. He said it will likely be “a little bit later” than May 1 before they get final approvals.

The hospital will continue to screen all visitors, and to have only two entrances open, he said.