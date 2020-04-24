Hancock County now has 25 confirmed and eight probable cases of COVID-19, Hancock Public Health reported Friday.

The 21 females and 12 males range in age from 15 to 81 years old, with a median age of 46.

One individual has died and seven others, in addition to this person, were hospitalized.

Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi, in a Thursday video, said five had been discharged and two remained in the hospital. However, from a public health standpoint, the health department is keeping track of the total number of people who have been hospitalized.