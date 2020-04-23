Marathon Petroleum Corp. on Wednesday warned investors it expects a $25 million to $250 million loss for the first quarter, from COVID-19 economic fallout and a drop in oil prices.

Full results for the January-March quarter will be reported by Marathon Petroleum on May 5. The company gave a preview this week of what the results could be, and the company’s response.

Its liquidity for operations is down, so the company is postponing capital spending and stock repurchases, Marathon reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It also is negotiating a new $1 billion, 364-day revolving credit line and has “taken actions to reduce operating expenses across the business,” the company stated.

“We are evaluating various other liquidity options and actions,” Marathon reported to the SEC.

Marathon Petroleum will be deferring tax payments. The deferrals are allowed under new legislation, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in the U.S., and by various taxing authorities under existing legislation, the company said.

Global economic activity has slumped, airlines have dramatically reduced flights and motor vehicle driving has declined when seasonal driving patterns typically boost consumer spending for gasoline.

“During March and continuing through April 2020, we started reducing the amount of crude oil processed at our refineries in response to the decreased demand for our products, and we temporarily idled portions of refining capacity to further limit production,” Marathon said.

In addition, the recent decline in crude oil prices has hurt.

“The decrease in the demand for refined petroleum products, coupled with the decline in the price of crude oil, has resulted in a significant decrease in the price of the refined petroleum products we produce and sell,” Marathon stated.

The decline in market prices for the very products Marathon holds in inventory may result in the company having to lower the value it assigns to those inventories on its books, the company said.