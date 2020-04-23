Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. today said that its factories in Findlay and elsewhere in the United States and Serbia will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production next week.

The plants have been temporarily closed for about five weeks due to coronavirus and its impacts.

Besides Findlay, U.S. plants are located in Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi; and Texarkana, Arkansas. Cooper’s plant in Serbia is located in Kruevac. The company’s plant in Melksham, England remains temporarily closed.

To help safeguard the health and safety of employees, the company has installed a comprehensive set of return-to-work procedures that include required employee disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures. Similar procedures have been effective at Cooper’s two plants in China, which reopened and began ramping up production in mid-February.

The company also announced that the federal government in Mexico has now determined that Cooper’s manufacturing plant there is a non-essential business, and is requiring Cooper to temporarily close the plant beginning Tuesday. Cooper had successfully reopened its Mexico plant April 13 after it had been temporarily closed due to coronavirus and its impacts. The company will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to reopen as soon as appropriate.

Cooper’s distribution centers around the globe continue to operate and flow product to customers.