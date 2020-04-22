Hours will change for public access to Litter Landing recycling center, 1720 E. Sandusky St., operated by Hancock County Solid Waste Management District.
Effective Sunday the recycling center will be open for public donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and be closed on Sundays and holidays.
The public donation doors will be closed and the driveway will be chained off at end of each shift.
The change is being made due to a lack of community-service volunteers and the large quantities of recyclable and non-recyclable materials. The decreased hours of operation will maintain the proper processing and continue to provide recycling service.
If volunteer service hours increase, operational hours may be increased in the future.
Litter Landing to close Sundays and holidays, reduce hours
Hours will change for public access to Litter Landing recycling center, 1720 E. Sandusky St., operated by Hancock County Solid Waste Management District.