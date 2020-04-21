The Ohio High School Athletic Association officially announced in a release this morning the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass informed member schools in a memo on Monday stating that spring sports were canceled, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier in the day that school facilities would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

“As we have stated in our previous communications, (Monday’s) announcement by Governor DeWine to close schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year also will now result in the cancellation of OHSAA-sponsored spring sports seasons including tournaments,” Snodgrass said Monday.

The spring sports season, which includes baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and lacrosse, won’t be played for the first time in OHSAA history, according to Tim Stried, OHSAA Director of Communications.

The OHSAA’s mandatory no-contact period for all interscholastic sports will remain in effect until at least May 3, although that could be extended. Coaches and school administrators are encouraged to have non-mandatory electronic and online communications with their student-athletes, and the closure of school facilities includes all athletic facilities for any interscholastic training, practice or competition.