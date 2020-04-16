McCOMB — Hearthside Food Solutions, maker of brand name cookies and crackers in McComb, faces $262,169 in penalties for safety violations after two employees last fall suffered finger amputations.

One employee suffered a finger amputation after coming into contact with an unguarded chain and sprocket on Oct. 25, 2019, reported the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Another employee suffered an amputation injury on Dec. 11, 2019, while conducting maintenance on a packaging machine.

One of the violations was classified by the federal agency as “willful,” for failure to control hazardous energy sources. Two violations were classified as “repeat,” for not training employees to perform energy control procedures during service and maintenance operations, and inadequate machine guarding.

“Hearthside Foods has a history of OSHA violations for machine hazards,” said Toledo OSHA Area Director Kimberly Nelson. “Employers have a responsibility to train and protect workers from such hazards in their facilities.”

Hearthside also was cited and fined by OSHA in 2017 and 2018 for exposing workers to amputation injury.

“Amputations are preventable when employers comply with machine guarding and lockout/tagout standards, as required by law,” said Loren Sweatt, principal deputy assistant secretary of labor for Occupational Safety and Health.