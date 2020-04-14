The Putnam County Health Department has a second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a county resident.

The positive test was recorded in a woman in her 60s.

As with all cases that are reported, the Putnam County Health Department staff will work to identify close contacts of this resident who may be required to monitor for symptoms. No additional personal information will be provided, in order to protect personal privacy.

On Monday, the health department announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a county resident, a woman in her 50s.

“The two cases reported in recent days are not a result of the change in reporting of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. They are lab-confirmed cases,” said Kim Rieman, health commissioner of the department.