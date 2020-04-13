OTTAWA — The Putnam County Health Department has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a county resident.

The positive test was recorded in a woman in her 50s. The health department is working to identify any close contacts of this resident who may require monitoring of symptoms or testing for COVID-19. No additional personal information about the patient will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

“With confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported in counties around us and throughout most of Ohio, we are not surprised with the notification of our first case,” said Kim Rieman, Putnam County Health Department’s health commissioner.

“The health department has been working with many partners including our health care providers, EMA, agencies, first responders and other partners to prepare for our response to cases of COVID-19 in our community. I ask that all of our residents continue to follow social distancing measures and proven methods to stay healthy.”