By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

Hancock County now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom seven have been hospitalized.

Hancock Public Health announced the numbers late Monday afternoon on social media. This is up one case from Sunday.

The confirmed cases include 11 females and eight males, ranging in age from 21 to 81, with a median age of 49.

One Hancock County resident has died of COVID-19 complications.

The health department also said Monday that 297 individuals had been tested through Blanchard Valley Health System’s testing and triage centers. However, not all of these individuals are Hancock County residents.

Blanchard Valley Health System’s Dr. Bill Kose, on a video posted to the Hancock Public Health Twitter account Monday, said when someone calls into the testing and triage center, they are asked questions about their symptoms. These questions may include whether they’ve had a temperature of 100.4 or above, a cough and body aches — and whether they have been exposed to COVID-19-positive patients.

If you have symptoms, or questions about testing, the triage and testing center can be reached at 419-423-7890. For more general information, contact county’s call center at 419-425-9999.

Kose said a lot of people have been asking about a blood antibody test to show whether they have been infected, but this is not yet available. The test may be “a game-changer” when it’s available, he said.

Kose said Hancock County has not seen many confirmed cases, but “it’s not over yet.” And, he said, it’s “really important” that people continue following Gov. Mike DeWine’s advice to distance themselves from other people. One reason we haven’t seen many cases is that people have stayed apart, Kose said. He added staying apart from others, as well as washing your hands, will help ensure that we can keep the number of local cases low.

The health department is encouraging people to post cut-out colored hearts in their windows this week to show gratitude to the community. Post a picture of the window to social media using the hashtag #HancockCountyStrong.