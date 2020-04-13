Due to current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Lisa Wingate’s “Before We Were Yours,” and the author’s visit, have been postponed until April 8, 2021. Tickets for this year’s canceled event on March 26 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, will be honored at next year’s event.

“We are excited to celebrate a full month exploring Before We Were Yours and our other CommunityREAD titles in 2021 and grateful to our community partners for their support,” said Sarah Clevidence, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library director.

Each year the CommunityREAD strives to celebrate literature, unite readers around a selection of fiction and ignite meaningful discussions on important social issues. This selection explores the subject of an unscrupulous adoption system in Tennessee in 1939, and the horrors that families for generations endured as a result.

YouthREAD books and activities are included in the effort.

Digital copies are available on the Ohio Digital Library. From your device, go to the library’s website. On the left side about halfway down, there are arrows. Click on Overdrive and it will take you to The Ohio Digital Library. Sign in with a library card number and pin, search “Before We Were Yours.”