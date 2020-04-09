Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, has received confirmation that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Mennonite Memorial Home press release, the resident was sent to the hospital and subsequently died.
The press release also states the retirement community continues to follow the guidance and protocols set by the Allen County Health Department to contain further spread of the virus.
The facility has taken these additional steps:
N95 masks are being used by all nursing staff.
Temperatures are being taken for all staff twice daily.
Temperatures are being taken for all residents every shift and they are being monitored for symptoms of respiratory illness.
COVID-19 testing is being requested for all elders who have respiratory symptoms.
