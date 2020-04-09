Hancock Public Health reported Thursday that the county has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The health department had reported 17 cases Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said in a video posted to the health department’s social media on Thursday that the state had had “jurisdictional issues” with its report, and that the county’s 17th case, who had tested positive at Blanchard Valley Hospital, was not a resident of Hancock County but of a neighboring county.

Six of the county’s 16 confirmed cases have been hospitalized. The individuals include seven males and nine females, ranging in age from 21 to 81 with a median age of 47.5 years old.

Baroudi said there had been good news recently reported in the news media about how social distancing was making a difference — but that we should not let up our guard. It’s important to continue to stay home, wash our hands and cover coughs.