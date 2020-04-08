Red Hawk Run Golf Course in Findlay will be closing for good.

Efforts to raise the minimum monetary commitment in shares of stock and memberships came up short, and as a result, the course will not reopen, according to Gene Fernandez, treasurer of the Red Hawk Run Community Association board.

“We were unsuccessful in getting enough people to commit to shares of stock and membership, so we are not going to open,” Fernandez said.

A total of $700,000 — $500,000 in stock and $200,000 in memberships — was the minimum amount needed for the course to reopen. Fernandez said about 60 shares of stock (minimum of 100 at $5,000 per share needed) and $50,000 in memberships were committed.

Red Hawk Run, located about two miles east of Findlay on U.S. 224, opened in 1999 and was one of the best new courses in the country. The 18-hole, par 72 links-style layout was named the sixth Best New Affordable Golf Course in American by Golf Digest Magazine in late 2000.

Immediate plans for the land have not been determined yet, but Fernandez said a master planning committee will determine exactly what they will mow and maintain. The RHRCA, one of two owners of the property, owns about 90 residential lots around the course.

Red Hawk Run joins a list of Findlay area courses that have closed since 2014. Oak Mallett Golf Club in Findlay shut down in 2014, while Broken Birdie Golf Club (formerly Wayside) in Findlay and Shady Acres Golf Course in McComb have also closed down within the last couple years.