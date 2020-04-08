The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Wednesday announced a tentative plan for the 2020 spring sports season to begin on May 9, but if Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be canceled.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass outlined a restructuring of dates for Ohio’s spring sports — baseball, softball, lacrosse, boys tennis and track and field — in a memo to member school administrators. If schools reopen on May 4, an acclimation period for each sport will be from May 4-8, with the seasons beginning May 9.

“We continue to stay in close contact with the state’s leadership relative to stay-at-home orders,” the memo stated.

Sectional tournaments for baseball would be from May 23-30, with the state tournament taking place from June 19-21. Sectional softball and boys tennis tournaments would be from May 30 through June 6, with the state boys tennis tournament from June 18-20 and softball June 25-27.

District tournaments for track and field would be from June 9-13. The state tournament would be June 26-27.

Baseball, boys tennis and track and field seasons would conclude on June 27; softball would conclude July 4 and lacrosse would conclude with the state finals on June 13.

“We are continuing with (Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s) optimistic direction that schools will re-open on May 4,” the memo stated. “We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must PLAN for the return even if that ends up changing.”

The OHSAA said schools could continue scheduling contests until the end of the season. The mandatory no-contact period, which prohibits any coach from providing coaching, instruction or open gyms to players, remains in place until at least May 1.