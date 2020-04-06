Effective immediately, under the Stay at Home order issued by Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton of the Ohio Department of Health, no garage or yard sales will be allowed in Seneca County until further notice. That includes all cities and villages contained within the county. All of Fostoria will be included no matter within which county the residence lies.
Furthermore, under the Stay at Home order, garage/yard sales, online marketplaces, or any other unregulated sale from a person’s home is not identified as an Essential Business.
This is being done to reduce the risk of the transmission of the COVID 19 virus. Health Commissioner, Beth Schweitzer, is appealing to all Seneca County residents to comply with this order. Law enforce will follow up on reports of noncompliance.
See Tuesday’s edition for more coverage.
Effective immediately, under the Stay at Home order issued by Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton of the Ohio Department of Health, no garage or yard sales will be allowed in Seneca County until further notice. That includes all cities and villages contained within the county. All of Fostoria will be included no matter within which county the residence lies.