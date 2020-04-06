Blanchard Valley Health System reports that, as of Monday, its COVID-19 triage and testing centers have received 1,541 calls.

The health system has sent out a total of 208 tests, of which 182 have tested negative. The rest is comprised of some positive and some pending tests.

These numbers include both Bluffton and Blanchard Valley hospitals. The callers, and those who have been tested, come from many other counties, not just Hancock.

The centers can be reached at 419-423-7890 (Findlay) or 419-369-2399 (Bluffton). Phones are answered by nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, testing is available only by appointment, and only after going through a telephone screening.

A limited number of tests are available.