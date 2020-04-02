Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the state’s stay-at-home order, due to expire at midnight Monday, until May 1.

The order is being issued by state health director Dr. Amy Acton.

DeWine noted the May 1 extension coincides with the current date through which K-12 schools in the state will remain closed.

“We’re pretty sure there’s no way we’re going to be out of this by then,” the governor said, adding the May 1 date will be revisited if at all possible.

In announcing the new order, DeWine said it is similar to the current order, but it does take into consideration concerns voiced over the past several weeks by mayors, county commissioners, law enforcement and private citizens.

One change is the establishment of a state dispute resolution panel, which will weigh in on cases of similar businesses being treated differently from one county to the next in regards to who is “essential.”

DeWine’s order also mandates that “essential” retailers such as grocery stores must address overcrowding by establishing and enforcing a specific number of customers that can shop at one time.

Visitors to Ohio or those returning to the state are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, DeWine said he will not regulate weddings or funerals, but did limit wedding receptions to no more than 10 guests.

“The action we are taking today, I know will save lives,” DeWine said.