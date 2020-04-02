Home New Update Ticker 12 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hancock County Advertisement || New Update TickerNews Updates 12 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hancock County By Review TImes - April 2, 2020 3 Hancock County now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, five of whom have been hospitalized. The patients range in age from 21 to 81 years old, with a median age of 47.5 years old, Hancock Public Health reported late Thursday afternoon. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Update Ticker Ohio stay-at-home order extended to May 1 News Updates Hancock County has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases News Updates Cooper announces executive salaries for 2019 TRENDING Mayor, health chief express pride in citizens for managing pandemic April 2, 2020 Drive-thru confessional April 2, 2020 GSH programs try to keep residents, community connected April 2, 2020