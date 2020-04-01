Mark Phillips, 41, of Deshler, was issued multiple citation following a short pursuit by Findlay police in the city’s northend about 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

A black Ford Escape was seen headed west on Hancock County 99 approaching the intersection of Speedway Drive. The driver went through the intersection with the light red and continued west. Officers in a marked patrol car turned on the overhead emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but Phillips ignored the lights and continued to drive west. He turned north onto Interstate 75 and accelerated to 90 miles per hour while police continued to follow with activated lights and sirens. The chase continued for about a mile, when Phillips slowed, pulled partially off the road and stopped north of mile marker 162.

Initially Phillips did not comply with orders from officers to exit the vehicle, but eventually he got out. He was detained and given field sobriety tests which did not provide enough evidence of intoxication for a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence. An opened can of beer was found in the vehicle.

Phillips was cited for fail to comply, disobeying a traffic control device and having an open container in a motor vehicle.

He was released to a sober friend and another sober friend drove the vehicle to an area residence.