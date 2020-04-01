By LOU WILIN
STAFF WRITER
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes’ compensation rose 22 percent to $5.5 million in 2019, the company reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hughes’ salary last year was $987,556. His stock awards were $2.4 million.
A performance-based bonus was $1.9 million.
Hughes’ other perks, of $147,191, included $123,583 in company contributions to his retirement plan; $10,015 in financial planning services; $7,099 in personal and family travel; and $950 for an executive physical.
Chief Financial Officer Chris Eperjesy’s compensation for 2019 totaled $1.8 million.
Eperjesy’s salary was $500,000. His stock awards were $881,638.
He earned a performance-based bonus of $447,750.
Eperjesy’s other perks, of $14,322, included $12,522 in company contributions to his retirement plan; and $1,800 for financial planning services.
General Counsel Stephen Zamansky’s 2019 compensation totaled $1.5 million.
His salary was $476,096. His stock awards were $479,654.
A performance-based bonus was $467,680.
Zamansky’s other perks, of $46,614, included $45,039 in company contributions to his retirement plan; and $1,575 for financial planning services.
Chief Human Resources Officer John Bollman’s compensation for 2019 totaled $832,221.
Bollman’s salary was $388,630. His stock awards were $359,815.
A performance-based bonus was $59,527.
Bollman’s other perks, of $24,249, included $16,800 in company contributions to his retirement plan; $6,300 for financial planning services; and $1,149 for an executive physical.
