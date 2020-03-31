Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.4 percent in February from 3.8 percent in January, the state reported Tuesday.
Hancock County’s jobless rate was fourth-lowest among Ohio’s 88 counties in February.
Unemployment rates declined in 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties in February, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.
Jobless rates in neighboring counties in February, with January rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 4.9 percent (5.3 percent); Hardin, 4.7 (5.3); Henry, 6.1 (6.5); Putnam, 3.7 (4.3); Seneca, 4.7 (5.3); Wood, 4 (4.5); Wyandot, 3.7 (4.1).
The statewide unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted, was unchanged from January to February, 4.1 percent.
