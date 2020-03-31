Home New Update Ticker Hancock County reaches 6 confirmed COVID-19 cases Advertisement || New Update TickerNews Updates Hancock County reaches 6 confirmed COVID-19 cases By Review TImes - March 31, 2020 6 Hancock Public Health reported Tuesday that the county now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19, three of whom have been hospitalized. This is up from four cases on Monday. The average age is 45, the health department said on Twitter. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Update Ticker Hancock jobless rate declined in February News Updates Ohio school closure extended to at least May 1 News Updates Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Hancock County TRENDING Mask delivery March 31, 2020 Helping hands March 31, 2020 Seneca County records 1st COVID-19 death March 31, 2020