COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday announced Ohio schools will remain closed until May 1 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That extends his school-shutdown order another three weeks, after which it will be evaluated again.

“K-12: Our original order to close school buildings was for 3 weeks. We’re giving an additional order that will take this to May 1, which is a Friday. We will reevaluate as we get closer to that date,” DeWine tweeted this afternoon.

More than 1,900 Ohio cases are confirmed, with 39 deaths as of Monday and nearly 500 people hospitalized, officials reported. That doesn’t reflect all cases in Ohio, because the state limits testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers.