Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Hancock County

By Review TImes - March 30, 2020

The fourth case of COVID-19 has been announced for Hancock County by Karim Baroudi, county health commissioner, according to a news release. The department will provide updates on Mondays and Thursdays on the agency's social media platforms.