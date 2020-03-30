Hancock County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, two of whom have been hospitalized.

Hancock Public Health announced the fourth case on Twitter about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi, in a video, said the health department learned of the case over the weekend.

The fourth county resident with a confirmed case is an 83-year old male. Senior citizens are the group most at risk for complications and death from coronavirus.

As with the previous local cases, the health department is doing “contact tracing” to notify those who have been in close contact with the man.

Two of the four county residents with confirmed cases have been hospitalized, Baroudi said.

The health department announced last week that a 33-year-old female had been transferred to an out-of-county hospital for treatment.

The other two previously announced cases – a 37-year-old female and a 21-year-old female – have been self-isolating at home, according to the health department.

Baroudi said the four residents have an average age of 43 1/2 years old.

Baroudi again encouraged community members to wash their hands and maintain physical distance from others, not leaving the house “unless you absolutely need to.”

The health department is also encouraging community members to turn their porch lights on from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in support of health care workers, and to post it on social media with the hashtag #HancockCountyStrong.

The county’s coronavirus call center can be reached at 419-425-9999. If you are experiencing symptoms and think you may need to be tested for the virus, call Blanchard Valley Health System at 419-423-7890.