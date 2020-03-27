A second Hancock County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday.
No other details concerning the patient were made available Thursday from the state health department or Hancock Public Health.
The county’s first positive case, a 21-year-old Hancock County resident, was announced Sunday. Statewide, 867 COVID-19 cases have been reported.
Home New Update Ticker Second COVID-19 case reported in county
Advertisement ||
Second COVID-19 case reported in county
A second Hancock County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday.