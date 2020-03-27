Whirlpool Corp. has temporarily closed its Findlay plant.

Thursday evening, an employee was diagnosed with a “presumed case of COVID-19,” the company reported today.

Whirlpool characterized the temporarily closure as a cautionary move.

“The health and safety of our employees and the Findlay community is our top priority,” the company said. “While the facility is closed, we can continue to further assess if any individuals may have come into close contact with the employee in addition to performing a precautionary deep cleaning of the facility according to (Centers for Disease Prevention and Control) guidelines.

“We are working closely with local health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleague and we are wishing our colleague well,” Whirlpool said.