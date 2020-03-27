Blanchard Valley Health System reported Friday that “under 100 specimens” had been sent from its testing centers to partner laboratories to be tested for COVID-19.

The health system opened a testing center at Blanchard Valley Hospital on March 19, and opened one at Bluffton Hospital on Monday.

By Tuesday, the Bluffton testing center had received 27 calls, while Findlay’s had received 567.

Local test samples are sent to outside labs. Earlier this week, the health system reported that the time it took to hear back varies, as there is a backlog not only in Ohio, but nationwide. But Friday, BVHS announced it had partnered with the University of Toledo Medical Center laboratory, which will make it possible to receive test results within 48 hours.

If you are experiencing symptoms that you think might be the coronavirus, call 419-423-7890 (Findlay) or 419-369-2399 (Bluffton). If you’re not experiencing symptoms but need information, contact the local call center at 419-425-9999.