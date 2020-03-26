The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced this afternoon that the remaining winter sports tournaments for the 2019-20 season have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State tournaments in girls basketball, wrestling and hockey, as well as regional and state boys basketball, won’t be completed.

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campuses are shut down until mid to late summer.

“We are already planning for ways that these student-athletes will be honored at next year’s state tournament.”

The start of the 2020 OHSAA spring sports seasons remain postponed, according to the OHSAA.

The winter tournaments were originally postponed on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns. A day later, the OHSAA announced a no-contact period for all sports, prohibiting any coach to provide coaching, instruction or open gyms to players. The OHSAA also shut down use of facilities for the purpose of athletic activities.

Three area boys basketball teams and 16 area wrestlers won’t get to finish their seasons. Upper Sandusky in Division II, Ottawa-Glandorf in Division III and Columbus Grove in Division IV were still competing in regional boys basketball tournaments.

Those three teams finished the season with a combined record of 75-2.

Three Findlay High wrestlers, including seniors Jonah Smith and Jake Noon as well as freshman Hudson Goebel, were among the area state qualifiers.