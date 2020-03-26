With the state’s decision to designate April 28 as the final day for the primary vote, and have all voting via mail-in absentee ballot, the Hancock County elections board has been given some direction on how to handle the situation.

There will be no voting on May 17, the original date, or June 2, the date previously announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.

There will be no in-office voting as the election board office has been closed to the public.

County residents can call the office, 419-422-3245, to have an absentee application mailed. Complete the application and return via mail to the elections board, 201 E. Lincoln St. rear, Findlay 45840. The application may be placed in the drop box in the hallway outside the board’s office. Also, the application can be printed from the elections board website www.hancockcountyohioelection.gov and returned via mail or placed in the drop box.

Once the application is accepted by the elections board, which will verify the information on the document, a primary ballot will be mailed to the resident.

No applications will be accepted over the counter, since the office is closed, and to maintain the social distancing recommendation of at least six feet between individuals which is included in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The legislation passed by the state requires the secretary of state’s office to notify all registered voters statewide (who have not yet voted) about the process for obtaining a mail-in only ballot.

More information from the state will be made public when available.