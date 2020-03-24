A Seneca County resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The positive test was recorded in a 52-year-old woman who lives in Seneca County.
Individual cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in different areas of Ohio, including Northwest Ohio. The virus is believed to be present in many areas of the state, even if those counties have not yet tested a person confirmed to have COVID-19.
No additional personal information about the Seneca County case will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.
Seneca County resident tests positive for COVID-19
