Hancock County commissioners declared a “state of emergency” in the county, effective immediately, until at least 11:59 p.m. April 6 unless the order is rescinded or modified by the state Department of Health director.
The declaration via resolution follows similar action by the state and federal governments. It comes after the first confirmed case was reported in the county on Sunday. The 21-year-old female has been isolated and is recovering.
The action was taken to make the county eligible for state and federal government assistance, both material and financial, according to the commissioners, and not being done to cause fear and panic.
County commissioners declare state of emergency for potential aid
