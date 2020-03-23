Unionized workers at Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s plant in Findlay on Saturday approved a new four-year labor agreement.

The deal covers about 800 members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 207L in Findlay.

“We were able to reach a favorable agreement, and are extremely proud of the USW team in Findlay,” said Brian Brubaker, president of USW Local 207L.

Cooper Tire management also expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

“With much hard work and a thoughtful negotiation process by both the USW and company representatives, we are pleased that Findlay plant employees recognized the value of the new contract,” said Cooper Tire Findlay Plant Manager Jeff Kamm. “We appreciate our positive relationship with the USW as our great team in Findlay continues to produce great tires.”