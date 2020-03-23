The main lobby of Hancock County Job and Family Services, 7814 Hancock County 140, and Ohio Means Job Center public areas and the Hancock County Board of Elections offices, 201 E. Lincoln St., rear entrance, are temporarily closed, according to news releases. Staff continue to work and provide services through online applications, email, U.S. Postal Service mail and phone.

JFS staff will continue to ensure the safety of children by investigating complaints and providing services and referrals to families.

The hallway of the elections board is open and a drop box is available.

Applications can be submitted online at www.benefits.ohio.gov or via email at Hancock-benefits-verifications@jfs.ohio.gov. Documents can be deposited in the drop box in front of the building, too.

Child support payments can be mailed to Ohio CSPC, P.O. Box 182372, Columbus OH 43218-2394. Payments should include name, SETS number, social security number (optional) and amount applied to each case (if multiple cases); or via credit/debit card without additional fee, at oh.smartchildsupport.com or call 1-888-965-2676 option 5.

Other contact information includes:

Unemployment: 1-877-644-6562 or online at http://unemployment.ohio.gov

Child and Adult Protective Services: 419-424-7022 or 419-422-2424 if after hours

Workforce Development/OhioMeansJobs — Hancock: 419-429-8083

Child Support: oh.smartchildsupport.com or call 1-888-965-2676

SNAP food assistance, OWF and/or Medicaid: 1-844-640-6446

The agency’s website is www.hancockjfs.org

Separately, the elections board office personnel will continue to work and will be available by phone (419) 422-3245 and/or email (bdelections@co.hancock.oh.us). For all election related documents, a drop box is available during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the hallway outside of the main office. All documents must be in an envelope and include a telephone number for contact, if necessary. Absentee ballot applications are available on the board’s website: hancockcountyohioelections.gov. To maintain the social distancing recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the office will not accept any documents over the counter.