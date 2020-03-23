Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today said its factories in Europe will temporarily shut down to protect employees’ health and safety and respond to reduced tire demand as a result of coronavirus.

The process of phasing down production at the two plants, which are located in Melksham, England and Kruevac, Serbia, will begin over the coming days, and each facility is expected to be closed for at least three weeks, the company reported.

Cooper will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timelines as necessary. Cooper earlier announced the temporary closure of its plants in the Americas. The company’s plants in China, which reopened several weeks ago, have continued to ramp up production and will remain in operation.

Cooper is closely monitoring supply chain and product inventory levels globally as the company focuses on continuing to serve customers. Cooper will continue to operate distribution centers worldwide until further notice to meet customer needs. As the coronavirus has continued to spread across the globe, Cooper has put in place measures to protect employees and meet the needs of all stakeholders including travel restrictions, remote working, social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, limited visitor access and other necessary steps, all of which remain in effect.