BREAKING NEWS: According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton has signed a statewide stay-home order for Ohioans.
Common sense exceptions are leaving for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, and outdoor activity, according to the governor. People can leave home to take care of others, such as neighbors, family and friends, and pick up food.
The order is to be in effect until April 6, when it is to be reassessed.
