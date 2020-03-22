The first positive case of COVID-19 in Hancock County has been confirmed, according to a news release issued by Hancock Public Health this morning.

The patient is a 21-year-old female Hancock County resident. People who have been in contact with the patient will be contacted by Hancock Public Health.

A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. today. The press conference will be streamed live through Facebook Live.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said, “This is what we have been expecting since evidence of community spread has existed in Ohio. We do expect to see more positive cases to appear in the coming days and weeks in Hancock County.

“We have been in daily communication with Blanchard Valley Health System and local government leaders to ensure that we are prepared. In order to avoid overwhelming our health care system by slowing the spread of infection, we want to stress at this time the importance of all of us adhering to the governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the governor’s office.”

Baroudi also stressed that because of the misinformation being shared on social media, citizens should only trust verified information sources such as Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the governor’s office, the local health department and verified media.

For local information and resources, residents are asked to call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999. Citizens experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater are urged to call 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19.